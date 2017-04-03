Birmingham, Wells Fargo partnering to give down payment assistance grants for homebuyers
The city of Birmingham, Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America are partnering to give some homebuyers down payment assistance grants between $2,500 and $7,500. Wells Fargo is investing $2.55 million in the Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT program in Birmingham and estimates it will help about 225 families buy homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Tue
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Tue
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC