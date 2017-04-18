Birmingham to partner with OpenGov to...

Birmingham to partner with OpenGov to create records portal

7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Birmingham Mayor William Bell on Tuesday signed an executive order to create an online open data portal to make government information more accessible to the public. The city is partnering with OpenGov -- the world's first integrated cloud solution for public sector budgeting, reporting, and open data -- to build the portal.

