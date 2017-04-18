Birmingham to partner with OpenGov to create records portal
Birmingham Mayor William Bell on Tuesday signed an executive order to create an online open data portal to make government information more accessible to the public. The city is partnering with OpenGov -- the world's first integrated cloud solution for public sector budgeting, reporting, and open data -- to build the portal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,965
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC