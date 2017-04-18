Birmingham siblings plead guilty for placing fake bomb at Trussville school during robbery...
A pair of Birmingham siblings pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to rob a bank by placing a hoax bomb at an elementary school to divert police, Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Quinese Nicole Nichols, 30, and her brother, Wendell Roy Nichols Jr., 27, were among the four people who were charged in the Nov. 16 scheme to take money from BBVA Compass Bank in Trussville while distracting police with a hoax explosive device at Magnolia Elementary School during school hours.
