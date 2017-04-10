Birmingham school board should consider local superintendent candidate, Bell says
Birmingham Mayor William Bell said the city school board should consider a candidate from the state or from within the city school system for the superintendent post. "I think some consideration should be made to include in the process of their deliberation that someone from the state of Alabama should be included in that process," he said at a Thursday morning press conference.
