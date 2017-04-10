Birmingham man sentenced to 10 years in prison for pistol-whipping police detective
A Birmingham man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court Tuesday for pistol-whipping a police detective, which seriously injured the officer, the Department of Justice said. Authorities said Janard Shamar Cunningham, 36, assaulted Birmingham Police Detective Johnny Brooks during the morning of Aug. 7, 2015.
