Birmingham man killed in apparent domestic-related shooting

Birmingham police said Cartez Bolden was found dead of a gunshot wound on the bedroom floor of an apartment located in the 100 block of 5th Avenue SW in southwest Birmingham. "Once again, we have a situation where someone was killed possibly by someone he knew," Birmingham police Sgt.

