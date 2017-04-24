Birmingham lawyer charged with misappropriating volunteer group's property

Kelli Hogue Mauro, 48, was charged last week with misapplication of property worth at least $5,000 from a federal program, Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith of the Middle District of Tennessee said in a press release. Charges state that Mauro, the former Executive Director of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program, misappropriated property owned by the group, which has received benefits in excess of $10,000 from grants by the federal Legal Services Corporation.

