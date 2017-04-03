Birmingham bank names new CEO
Birmingham's National Commerce Corporation , the parent company of Birmingham's National Bank of Commerce, has a new CEO following John H. Holcomb III transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman. The company's President and Chief Operating Officer Richard Murray IV has succeeded Holcomb as CEO of National Commerce Corporation.
