Big Spoon Creamery ice cream shop opening in Avondale this weekend

The O'Haras started selling their craft ice cream at a pop-up event in the driveway of their house in Bluff Park in the summer of 2014, and their business has steadily grown to include first a cart, then a food truck, and now a brick-and-mortar shop. Their new storefront is in the MAKEbhm development, a collaborative workspace for Birmingham makers to share their ideas, experiences, tools and products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.