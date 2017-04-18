Big Spoon Creamery ice cream shop opening in Avondale this weekend
The O'Haras started selling their craft ice cream at a pop-up event in the driveway of their house in Bluff Park in the summer of 2014, and their business has steadily grown to include first a cart, then a food truck, and now a brick-and-mortar shop. Their new storefront is in the MAKEbhm development, a collaborative workspace for Birmingham makers to share their ideas, experiences, tools and products.
