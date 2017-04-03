Auburn man arrested in murder of Birmingham 20-year-old
An Auburn man was arrested on murder charges Tuesday in the killing of a Birmingham man earlier this week, police said. Kendrevious Deshaun Dumas, 21, of Auburn, turned himself in to Auburn Police and was taken into custody Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adolescent Puberty, When and Why She Should See...
|6 hr
|Rebecca
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|18 hr
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Joebo1971
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC