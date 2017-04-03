Attempted Homewood kidnapping, sex assault part of bizarre plan; 58-year-old man indicted
The attempted abduction of a woman in the parking lot of a Homewood grocery store more than 13 months ago was part of a twisted fantasy of a man who has now been indicted on three felonies in connection with the crime. Authorities say 58-year-old Ralph Newton Black, of Birmingham, posed as a woman online trying to find someone to kidnap and sexually assault her, police said.
