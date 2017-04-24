Atlanta concert promoter pleads guilty in Birmingham area drug ring
An Atlanta concert promoter pleaded guilty today in federal court for conspiracy to distribute thousands of MDMA pills in the Birmingham area. Woodie Louis Ochele, 40, of Atlanta, led an organization that distributed MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly, in Alabama and Georgia, the Department of Justice said in a news release.
