Are 9 hotels enough for this north Birmingham suburb?
Fultondale, which is split by Interstate 65, is putting a temporary stop to the building of new hotels and motels. Mayor Jim Lowery said a six-month moratorium on the issuance of new building permits is the "responsible" thing to do.
