April 8, 1998: F5 tornado kills 32 in Jefferson County
The strongest was an F5 which killed 32 people in and near the community of Oak Grove, a suburb of Birmingham in Jefferson County. There were three tornadoes that have been identified as being produced by one thunderstorm that moved across central Alabama Wednesday evening.
