Appeals court upholds Birmingham capital murder conviction
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the capital murder conviction of a Dora man who fatally shot another man at a Birmingham gas station in 2012, state Attorney General Steven Marshall said. Derrick Wayne Murray was convicted in July 2015 for the murder of Edmund Reed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC