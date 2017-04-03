Another new food stall opens in Birmi...

Another new food stall opens in Birmingham's Pizitz Food Hall

5 hrs ago

The mo:mo food stall at the Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham, Ala., serves Nepalese dumplings and Vietnamese banh mi. Nepal native and Birmingham sushi chef Abhi Sainju is opening his new food stall, called mo:mo, today in the Pizitz Food Hall.

