Another new food stall opens in Birmingham's Pizitz Food Hall
The mo:mo food stall at the Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham, Ala., serves Nepalese dumplings and Vietnamese banh mi. Nepal native and Birmingham sushi chef Abhi Sainju is opening his new food stall, called mo:mo, today in the Pizitz Food Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov Bentley
|34 min
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Blink
|20,946
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
|Indivisible Birmingham group demands town hall ...
|Mar 29
|Muscogulus
|1
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC