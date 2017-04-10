Amtrak close to reviving Gulf Coast rail line despite Trump budget concerns
Passengers get ready to board the southbound Amtrak Crescent train at the Amtrak Station in Birmingham, Ala., Tuesday, September 27, 2016. The Crescent makes daily trips between New Orleans and New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Big dog
|20,953
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC