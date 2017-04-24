Alabama ER surgeon pushes for tourniq...

Alabama ER surgeon pushes for tourniquets in public places

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A surgeon who treats trauma victims in the emergency department at UAB wants to add tourniquets to public places that have been targeted by mass shooters. Dr. Jeff Kerby, a professor in the UAB College of Medicine, said he wants to increase awareness of kits containing gauze and other supplies that can be installed in public places and used to treat bleeding victims.

