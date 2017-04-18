AL based investment firm to pay $40M in NY tax abuse settlement
An Alabama-based investment management firm has agreed to pay $40 million to resolve claims over unpaid taxes in New York State. New York's Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman says the firm Harbert Management Corporation, based out of Birmingham, and its top executives deliberately avoided paying millions in taxes for several years.
