ACLU asks for records on plan for Briarwood Church police department
Briarwood Presbyterian Church wants to have its own police department and the Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would allow it to happen. The ACLU of Alabama said it has sent two public records requests to state agencies seeking information regarding a plan that would authorize Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham to establish its own police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Joebo1971
|12
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC