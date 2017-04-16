4 injured, 5 in custody following sho...

4 injured, 5 in custody following shots fired at church carnival near Birmingham

Three teens and a baby were injured Saturday night by gunfire at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross in Center Point according to our news partners at AL.com . Chief Deputy Randy Christian of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the injuries were non-life threatening.

