2 bodies found in burning car in Birmingham

Police are investigating a double homicide after the bodies of two men were found in a burning car in west Birmingham Friday night. Officers responding to reports of a possible garage fire in the 3000 block of 15th Street Ensley found the badly burned bodies of two unknown males in a Nissan Altima that was engulfed in flames.

