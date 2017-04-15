17 Birmingham food festivals to put on your spring calendar for 2017

Whatever you're hungry for, Birmingham's Spring 2017 food festival calendar has a little something to satisfy just about any craving. The spring season includes Turkish and Lebanese feasts, a Cajun cookoff and an Italian celebration, food truck rallies, a catfish fry, a crawfish boil, a gumbo competition, a burger battle, a barbecue and blues festival, and the start of another season at the Pepper Place farmers market.

