You can now have your genetic profile done in Alabama
Healthy Alabama residents can now have their complete DNA profile read at clinics in Birmingham and Huntsville. Such profiles are increasingly common in diagnosing disease, but they can also find the best medicines for you and your risk for diseases such as Alzheimer's and breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC