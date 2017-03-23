Wicker Park Capital Management hires Bayer Vice President to lead new Birmingham office
Sam Heide, most recently Vice President of Leasing at Bayer, will join Wicker Park as Principal. Heide has led leasing on some of Birmingham's most high profile developments including the one million-square foot The Summit Birmingham and The Pizitz.
