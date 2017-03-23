What would be the impact of cuts to p...

What would be the impact of cuts to public radio?

By Chuck Holmes, general manager of WBHM, Birmingham's public radio station, he previously served as deputy managing editor of NPR News and as supervising senior editor of "Morning Edition" Show of hands: Who wants the daily news reported straight up, with credibility and depth? How many of your kids and grandkids know how to get to Sesame Street? Who was hooked on Downton Abbey? Who wakes up to NPR's Morning Edition? Who laughs every weekend at Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!? The small, award-winning staff at Public Radio WBHM 90.3 FM reported last year about the city's rising violent crime rate, told stories about the challenges of life in Ensley, about the commercial revitalization of downtown Birmingham, among other important topics.

