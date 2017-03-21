What is at stake in the Autism insurance bill?
By Ashlie Walker, a board certified behavior analyst and Birmingham native. She is the owner of Milestones Behavior Group, Inc., which specializse in integrity-based training on behavior analytic strategies in school settings and applied behavior analysis therapy for children with Autism in their Vestavia Hills clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC