Webb Concrete opens new location in Birmingham
Webb Concrete's sixth location is at 1032 11th Court W., off Interstate 20 at Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham. The new facility will help Webb Concrete better serve its growing customer base of residential home builders, remodelers and general contractors in the Birmingham area and possibly reach new customers in Tuscaloosa, said owner Phil Webb.
