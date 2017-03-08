Waves of cold air to plunge across midwestern, northeastern US into next week
A succession of cold shots will keep temperatures below average for much of the midwestern and northeastern United States over the next week. Residents from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and New England will want to hold off on bringing out spring attire and keep the winter gear handy.
