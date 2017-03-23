U.S. Jewish groups beef up security after threats despite arrest

The arrest in Israel on Thursday of a U.S.-Israeli teenager suspected of a rash of hoax bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers across the United States brought some relief to community leaders, who nevertheless say they will stick to plans to beef up security. Executives at several Jewish organizations said the threats helped identify potential vulnerabilities that must be addressed, regardless of whether the suspect is ultimately found to have been behind the bulk of the incidents.

