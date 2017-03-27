Trio sought in carjacking of Jeffco teen, robbery of Birmingham delivery driver
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a man and a woman involved in a March 23, 2017 carjacking in Clay. A third person is believed to be the getaway driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC