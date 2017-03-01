Time Inc. follows Buzzfeed in debuting all-video, social food brand

Editorial giant Time Inc. will treat consumers to food-centric viral content through its new Well Done brand, which will offer videos about the latest food trends, news and recipes via social outlets. Well Done will leverage the full scope of Time Inc.'s 48 million social followers across multiple channels in the food space, while also coordinating with the company's Digital Food Desk and test kitchen studios in Birmingham, Alabama.

