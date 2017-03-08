'The numbers are escalating:' Birmingham city councilor to host town hall on violent crime
Residents of east Birmingham will have the opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns about crime in their neighborhoods during an upcoming town hall meeting. Birmingham City Councilor Lashunda Scales is hosting a District 1 Crime & Economics Town Hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Northeast YMCA located at 628 Red Lane Road behind the Wal-Mart in Roebuck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Waikiki shyit water
|20,886
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC