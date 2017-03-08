'The numbers are escalating:' Birming...

'The numbers are escalating:' Birmingham city councilor to host town hall on violent crime

Read more: Alabama Live

Residents of east Birmingham will have the opportunity to ask questions and express their concerns about crime in their neighborhoods during an upcoming town hall meeting. Birmingham City Councilor Lashunda Scales is hosting a District 1 Crime & Economics Town Hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13 at the Northeast YMCA located at 628 Red Lane Road behind the Wal-Mart in Roebuck.

