The legacy of my father, Jerome 'Buddy' Cooper

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

By Ellen Cooper Erdreich, wife of former U.S. Congressman Ben Erdreich and daughter of Buddy Cooper; this piece was adapted from a speech given at Temple Emanu-El on Martin Luther King weekend My piece honors Dr. Martin Luther King, whom my father, Jerome A. Cooper, so admired. Dad's labor law practice, unique in the South, changed lives by using the legal process to achieve equal pay for equal work.

