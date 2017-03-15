Teen girl, man charged in 'cold-blooded killing' of 23-year-old who was found dead in McCalla

Lametria Henderson, left, and Davonta Hutton, right, are charged with murder in the 2016 killing of 23-year-old Montoures Long, whose remains were found two weeks later behind an abandoned home in McCalla. An 18-year-old girl is behind bars, accused in the killing of a young missing man whose body was found behind an abandoned home in McCalla eight months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.