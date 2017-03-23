TEDxBirmingham: Complete speakers lis...

TEDxBirmingham: Complete speakers list, how to attend, livestream

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A dozen Birmingham area leaders, entrepreneurs, activists and scientists will take part in Magic City's annual TEDx event on Saturday at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. If you weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket to the event, talks can be livestreamed by clicking here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Frankspickelbarre... 20,927
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb 23 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb '17 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb '17 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC