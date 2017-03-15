Team United wins Magic City tourney
L.J. Smith and Team United of Charlotte recently won the 10U Magic City Showcase 2017 tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. Smith, from Lincolnton, attends S. Ray Lowder elementary school.
