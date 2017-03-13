Taylor Hicks gets a taste of home as 'State Plate' films its Alabama episode at Saw's Juke Joint
Birmingham's Taylor Hicks , who hosts the "State Plate" series on INSP, boldly traveled the country in 2016, expanding his culinary horizons and learning about iconic American foods. Hicks, a former "American Idol" winner , shucked clams in Massachusetts, herded sheep in Arizona, tossed pizza dough in Illinois and went on a cattle drive in Texas.
Read more at Alabama Live.
