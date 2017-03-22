Suspect jailed, questioned in kidnapping, robbery of Avondale woman
A Birmingham man is in custody and being questioned in connection with the abduction and kidnapping of a woman outside her Avondale apartment. The 28-year-old suspect - whose name has not been publicly released - was taken into custody by robbery detectives and officers on Tuesday night, police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
