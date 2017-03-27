Suspect indicted in murder of Birmingham man who was found on railroad tracks
A Birmingham man arrested last year in the shooting death of another man has now been indicted in the crime, and also has pleaded guilty to an unrelated federal gun crime. Ryan Handel Lowe, 38, was indicted on a murder charge this month, according to state court records made public Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
