Southeast Regional Symposium on Mitochondrial Medicine Planned for April 7-8 in Birmingham, AL
The symposium: "Understanding Mitochondrial Disease and Mitochondrial Dysfunction: Opportunities and Impacts in the Clinic and Laboratory," will focus on mitochondrial disease and dysfunction, which is at the root of diseases affecting all ages, including Autism to Alzheimer's. Elements include a full-day CME session on Friday, April 7 for clinicians and practitioners and a free half-day educational program for patients and families on Saturday, April 8. The symposium will include information on cutting-edge research developments in bioenergetics conducted at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
