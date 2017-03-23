Signs prohibiting guns removed at Birmingham Zoo, Bessemer City Hall and more
Signs prohibiting guns at locations in Homewood, Birmingham and Bessemer have been removed following complaints about possible gun rights violations, said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall's office received formal complaints about the possible violations at the Homewood Public Library, the Homewood Community Center, the Birmingham Zoo, and the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.
