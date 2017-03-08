Review: St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Review: St. Paul and the Broken Bones

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a hot new soul band from Birmingham, Ala., rolled into town and put on a nearly two-hour show that left the sold-out crowd sanctified and satisfied. Can I get a witness? From the moment the eight-member band took the stage, lead vocalist Paul Janeway preached, howled and belted out a lyrical gospel of soul music reminiscent of old-school crooners like Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding and Al Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr jersey city 20,887
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb 24 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb 23 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb 21 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
News 3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H... Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC