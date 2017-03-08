Review: St. Paul and the Broken Bones

St. Paul and the Broken Bones, a hot new soul band from Birmingham, Ala., rolled into town and put on a nearly two-hour show that left the sold-out crowd sanctified and satisfied. Can I get a witness? From the moment the eight-member band took the stage, lead vocalist Paul Janeway preached, howled and belted out a lyrical gospel of soul music reminiscent of old-school crooners like Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding and Al Green.

