Rabbi: Israeli teen arrest was 'best possible outcome' of bomb threats
On Wednesday morning, I opened my news-feed and found the headline that took my breath away. Police in Israel arrested a Jewish teenager for phoning in more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the United States and around the world, including our own Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Mar 20
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|48
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb '17
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb '17
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb '17
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC