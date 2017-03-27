Rabbi: Israeli teen arrest was 'best ...

Rabbi: Israeli teen arrest was 'best possible outcome' of bomb threats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

On Wednesday morning, I opened my news-feed and found the headline that took my breath away. Police in Israel arrested a Jewish teenager for phoning in more than 150 bomb threats against Jewish institutions in the United States and around the world, including our own Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun WPWW 20,933
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Mar 20 Samuel-7g-Jackson 48
News Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09) Feb '17 Phartticus 13
Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09) Feb '17 OK help plz 46
Pot holes are a blessing from God. Feb '17 Rednecksgohome 1
church of satan Feb '17 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 16
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC