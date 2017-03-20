Pro-marijuana church active in Alabama: Members tout 'God and cannabis'
Christopher Rushing, CEO of the Oklevueha Native American Church of Inner Light in Alabama, preaches on Jan. 21, 2017 at Unity Church in Birmingham. With a stained-glass window behind them, a lineup of speakers stepped to the front of the church and talked about the potential health benefits of legalizing plants that are currently outlawed in Alabama.
