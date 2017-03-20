Mspark Announces Appointment of Anna Marie Chapman to Vice President, Human Resources
Mspark , a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, has appointed Anna Marie Chapman to the role of vice president, human resources, effective today. Chapman will also join the Mspark senior leadership team.
