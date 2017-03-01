Mother of missing 4-year-old boy back in Jeffco jail; Matthew Carrington still not found
The mother of a 4-year-old boy who was taken from his custodial father two years ago and possibly was seen in Birmingham last weekend is back in jail. April Joy Carrington, 34, was booked back into the Jefferson County Jail at 11:18 a.m. Friday, jail records show.
