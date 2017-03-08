Meet the 3 finalists for Birmingham Public Library director

Birmingham Mayor William A. Bell Sr. joins Samford University's Brock School of Business SBN Source Meeting and the Birmingham Public Library on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 helpcommemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letterfrom Birmingham Jail.' ' The event was held at the Birmingham Public Library on Park Place.Today marks the 50th anniversary that King started writing his letterfrom the Birmingham Jail in 1963.

