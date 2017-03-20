Man sought in 2016 Thanksgiving Day shooting of Birmingham woman now jailed
A Midfield man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that happened in Birmingham early on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Joseph Washington Wooten, 23, is charged with attempted murder, according to court records made public today.
