Mainsail Partners sells Zen Planner to PE-backed Daxko
Daxko , which is backed by GI Partners , has acquired Denver-based Zen Planner , a provider of of member management software, payments and integrated websites to gyms, martial arts schools and fitness studios. The seller was Mainsail Partners .
